Former Patriots DB Dave Cloutier dies

Former Patriots defensive back Dave Cloutier died at his home in Palm Coast, Florida, on Nov. 6. He was 78.

Clouter was the first Maine native in Patriots history.

The Cowboys selected Cloutier in the 18th round (242nd overall) of the 1962 NFL draft. Cloutier instead signed as a free agent with the Buffalo Bills of the American Football League.

Cloutier was injured, and the Bills released him. He spent a year away from professional football to return to Maine, where he coached at Kennebunk High School.

He signed as a free agent with the Boston Patriots in 1964 and appeared in 12 of the team’s 14 games that season as a defensive back and punt returner. Cloutier led the team with 20 punt returns for 136 yards, averaging 6.8 yards per return, and returned one kickoff for 46 yards.