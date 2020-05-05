Former Patriots CB Logan Ryan says Titans career is over, unsure of what's next

Logan Ryan's chapter with Mike Vrabel and the Tennessee Titans has come to an end.

The 29-year-old announced the news he will not be returning to the Titans via Instagram Tuesday and noted he's unsure of where his career will take him next.

In three seasons with the Titans, Ryan recorded four interceptions, five forced fumbles, 8.5 sacks and 177 solo tackles. His 2019 campaign was especially impressive as he became just the third player since 2000 with at least four sacks, four interceptions and four forced fumbles in a single season.

Ryan said in his Instagram post that he'd like to play for an organization that's a strong fit for him and his family -- could that mean the door is open for a possible return to the New England Patriots?

New England currently has Stephon Gilmore, Jason McCourty, J.C. Jackson, Jonathan Jones and Joejuan Williams among their cornerbacks, but that doesn't mean a potential Ryan return is out of the question. Perhaps Bill Belichick wouldn't mind adding the guy who picked off Tom Brady's final pass for the Patriots in the Titans' 20-13 upset victory over New England in the wild-card round last season.

At this point, any Ryan-to-the-Patriots talk is just speculation. So, we'll see what happens in the coming weeks.

