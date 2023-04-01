Former Patriots CB Asante Samuel responds to Matthew Judon callout

Asante Samuel isn’t letting Matthew Judon have the last word.

The former New England Patriots cornerback came under fire by Judon on Thursday after telling Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson to steer clear of playing for Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

“Lamar Jackson, my brother trust me you don’t want to play for Belichick,” Samuel posted on social media.

That comment prompted Judon, one of the locker room leaders for the Patriots, to clap back in defense of his coach. Samuel has made a habit of taking shots at Belichick on social media in the past, but this time, Judon wasn’t letting him get away with it.

“Hush up. It’s different over here,” Judon posted.

There was obviously no way Samuel was going to go away quietly after that response. So he sent off a slew of tweets in response on Friday.

No, it not… you are just a little brain washed right now 💪🏾 https://t.co/5jvKF6KihX — Asante Samuel (@pick_six22) March 31, 2023

Nobody wants to play for a team and his niece might end up being the QB coach and it would be her first year 😐 — Asante Samuel (@pick_six22) March 31, 2023

Also, are you admitting it use to be terrible over their and now you think it’s different haha. Wake up and talk! https://t.co/5jvKF6KihX — Asante Samuel (@pick_six22) March 31, 2023

Yikes.

This isn’t the first time Samuel has criticized Belichick, and whether Judon or anyone else stands up or not, it probably won’t be the last.

