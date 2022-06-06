Former Patriots assistant Romeo Crennel announces retirement

Former Pats assistant Romeo Crennel announces retirement originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Romeo Crennel is calling it a career after 50 years of coaching football, including 39 years in the NFL.

Crennel, 74, had two stints as an assistant with the New England Patriots. He worked as the defensive line coach from 1993-96 and the defensive coordinator from 2001-04, helping the team to three Super Bowl titles.

He also served as head coach of the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs, as well as the Houston Texans' interim head coach in 2020.

"Football has been my entire life and it's been a dream come true to coach for 50 years," Crennel said in a statement. "... I'll miss everything about coaching and teaching, but the thing I'll miss the most is being around the guys every day. My goal was to put every player and coach in the best position to succeed, and I consider every guy I coached or worked with a part of my family."

The Patriots honored Crennel with a tweet acknowledging his admirable coaching career.

"50 years of greatness, and we’re thankful to have been a part of it. Congratulations, Romeo!"

Congratulations, Romeo! pic.twitter.com/DXK7hUSkBt — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 6, 2022

Crennel finishes his career with five Super Bowl victories in six appearances -- two with the New York Giants and three with the Patriots.