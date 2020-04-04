Former Patriot Nate Ebner says Tom Brady will do his trash talking quietly

Is Tom Brady a trash talker?

Former New England Patriots defensive back Nate Ebner says so. Well, kind of.

"He'll jab a little bit, but he's going to talk his smack quietly," Ebner told Bob Papa and Charlie Weiss on SiriusXM NFL Radio's Opening Drive Friday, as transcribed by Sports Illustrated's Jackson Thompson. "He usually lets his play handle it for him, [but] he'll say some stuff at the end of the day."

Ebner, of course, knows a little too much about Brady's smack-talking after spending eight years with the quarterback in New England. In fact, Ebner, an Ohio State alum, and Brady, former Michigan QB, have a nice little bet throughout the college football season. If Michigan defeats Ohio State, then Ebner has to wear Wolverines gear, but if OSU defeats Michigan, then Brady has to put on some Buckeyes gear. And it's been OSU gear for TB12 the past seven years. Ouch.

Last year, when the Buckeyes defeated the Wolverines again, Brady and Chase Winovich had to sport some Ohio State gear after losing the bet -- at least they were good sports about it.

With Brady off to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ebner heading to the New York Giants, it's only a matter of time before the trash-talking, and their bet, resumes.

