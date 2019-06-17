Former Patriot Marquis Flowers tweets frustration over Super Bowl LII loss originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Marquis Flowers played just one season with the New England Patriots, and he's seems pretty frustrated it didn't end with a Super Bowl title.

In Flowers' one season in New England, the Patriots (surprise, surprise) reached Super Bowl LII, but lost to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick surprisingly benched star cornerback Malcolm Butler in that game, and there's never been a great explanation for the decision. The Patriots defense, without Butler, had trouble slowing down Eagles quarterback Nick Foles, who threw for 373 yards and three touchdowns en route to a Super Bowl MVP award.

Flowers recently fired off some tweets about Super Bowl LII, and he clearly isn't happy with how the game unfolded.

Ima tell y'all the truth about Super Bowl LII when I Retire 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Marquis Flowers (@MFlowers59) June 14, 2019

Nah chill out it's nothing with the coaching staff or our players! Ima tell y'all how it was from a player perspective https://t.co/lohQrFVU8D — Marquis Flowers (@MFlowers59) June 14, 2019

That's no secret! They played us on that https://t.co/IpYd9yLS8K — Marquis Flowers (@MFlowers59) June 14, 2019

Flowers also reacted to a tweet about the final play of Super Bowl LII, where the Patriots' Hail Mary attempt fell short.

CLEARLY!!! Let's not even bring this game up! https://t.co/J7oURz7CFP — Marquis Flowers (@MFlowers59) June 14, 2019

The Patriots bounced back and won Super Bowl LIII last season, but this loss to the Eagles is always going to hurt, especially for players such as Flowers who left New England before the 2018 campaign.

