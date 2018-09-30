Former Patriot Danny Amendola returns, with teammates who have learned a lot from him

Former Patriots receiver Danny Amendola returns to Foxboro on Sunday, along with teammates who have benefited greatly from his presence.

Via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post, Amendola has helped teach the other Dolphins receivers how to learn.

“I see him highlight every route that he has, in his notebook,” receiver Jakeem Grant said, per Schad. “He highlights right over the line of every route that he has. He knows exactly what he has on each play. I never thought of doing that. I feel like it’s a great learning tool. You can highlight it, and play it out in your mind.”

Receiver DeVante Parker learned something else by watching Amendola.

“Whatever coach says, [Danny] writes down,” Parker said. “Just so he can have that information and look back over it. When he goes home, he has it right there. He does all the extra things he needs to do to come out and play fast.”

Non-receivers have noticed Amendola, too.

“He does not get tired,” defensive back Walt Aikens said. “He’s been in a system where they’ve been winning. So he knows how to win. He’s a heck of a ball player. We work well together. He fits right in. He comes in and comes to work.”

Patriots running back Brandon Bolden also has joined the Dolphins, and Dolphins coach Adam Gase praised both of them.

“They love football,” Gase said regarding Amendola and Bolden, according to Schad. “They love practicing. They bring great energy on game day. Whatever they have, they give it. Those two are as professional as I’ve ever seen on NFL football players. Every day I see them, I’m glad they’re here.”

Gase surely will be glad they’re back in New England on Sunday, as members of a Miami team that hasn’t won at Gillette Stadium since 2008. And even though Amendola has caught only 11 passes for 100 yards in three games, Sunday could be the day that it all falls together for him.