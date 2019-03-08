Former Patriot Danny Amendola released by Dolphins originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Danny Amendola's time with the Miami Dolphins was certainly brief. After signing a two-year, $12 million deal with the team last offseason, he will find himself hitting the free agent market once again.

We have released wide receiver Danny Amendola.



Full Release: https://t.co/95oGp9O7oF



— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) March 8, 2019

Amendola finished his Dolphins career playing in 15 games while catching 59 passes for 575 yards and a touchdown.

Money was Amendola's primary motivation for leaving the Patriots last offseason. Per ESPN's Mike Reiss, Amendola said that Bill Belichick's offers weren't going to come close to what he got on the open market.

"When free agency broke, I came to the realization that [Belichick] wasn't going to really come close to any of the other offers I had," he said. "I had to make a decision for my family and go down to Miami and continue my career there."

If all things are financially equal this time, perhaps Amendola will return to the Patriots. The Patriots have a handful of free agents at the receiver position, including Chris Hogan, Cordarrelle Patterson, and Phillip Dorsett. If any of those guys end up leaving, the Patriots could consider signing Amendola. He knows the system well. It's just a matter of whether or not the team will give him a contract he believes he deserves.

Of course, the possibility of Amendola joining another AFC East team, the New York Jets, also exists. The Jets need receiving help for Sam Darnold, are armed with cap space, and have Amendola's former head coach with the Dolphins, Adam Gase, at the helm.

There are other options for the Patriots at the position as well, and NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry outlined a few available options that could also fill a role in the slot.

We'll soon see which direction the team ends up going in at the receiver position.

