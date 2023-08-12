Former Panthers WR DJ Moore scores 62-yard TD on 1st catch for Bears

DJ Moore is already making himself comfortable in his new digs.

On his very first touch in his very first preseason game for the Chicago Bears, the former Carolina Panthers wideout took a screen pass for a 62-yard trip to the end zone. The score helped the Bears knot things up with the visiting Tennessee Titans at seven points apiece with just over six minutes left in the opening quarter.

Check it out—but only at your own risk, Panthers fans . . .

Moore was traded by Carolina back in March as part of the massive deal for this year’s No. 1 overall pick. The 2018 first-round pick was sent to Chicago along with 2023’s ninth and 61st overall selections, a 2024 first-round selection and a 2025 second-round selection.

The Panthers would eventually parlay that swap into University of Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, who also is set to make his preseason debut this afternoon.

Oh, and Moore kept his helmet on this time.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire