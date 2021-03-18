Former Panthers WR Curtis Samuel signs three-year deal with Washington

Tim Weaver
·1 min read
Former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel is signing a three-year, $34.5 million deal with the Washington Football Team, according to a report by Adam Schefter at ESPN.

Samuel was a second-round pick in 2017 for Carolina made by former general manager Dave Gettleman, and one of his best. Over the next four seasons, Samuel totaled 185 catches, over 2,000 yards and 14 touchdowns as a receiver. He added another 478 yards and five scores on the ground.

All together, Samuel was one of the Panthers’ most versatile and exciting players of this generation and it’s a shame to see him leave for another team. Samuel definitely deserved this payday, though.

In Washington, Samuel will rejoin former Carolina head coach Ron Rivera. Together with Terry McLaurin, he makes up one of the league’s better 1-2 WR duos. 38-year old veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick is expected to start for WFT at quarterback, which should at least make things interesting.

