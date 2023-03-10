Former Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore reacts to trade to Bears

D.J. Moore reacts to trade to Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Just days ahead of free agency, the Chicago Bears made a blockbuster trade.

General manager Ryan Poles is sending the No. 1 overall pick to the Carolina Panthers for a bevvy of NFL draft picks and wide receiver D.J. Moore.

Moore took to Twitter to offer his immediate reaction to the news.

Short and to the point. Moore is still probably processing the move himself, and hopefully it wasn't one of those scenarios of a player finding out on Twitter.

One of the missions this offseason was to give Justin Fields more weapons. It's part of the reason the Bears traded for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool at the trade deadline.

Fortunately injuries to both Fields and Claypool prevented the Bears from ever seeing the potential of that pairing.

But now Moore joins Claypool and Darnell Mooney in the wide receiver group. Add in tight end Cole Kmet, who had a break out season in 2022, and Khalil Herbert and the offense is looking significantly better.

There is the chance the Bears bring back David Montgomery or add another running back in free agency.

But it all comes down to keeping Fields upright.

What's left on the Bears' to-do list is bolstering the offensive line. Fields can utilize the weapons if he is running for his life again.

Moore, 25, has five NFL seasons under his belt, all with the Panthers. Last March, Moore signed a three-year extension with the Panthers worth about $62 million. That totaled his contract to four years, giving him three years in control with the Bears.

The former No. 24 overall pick in the 2018 draft has three seasons receiving over 1,000 yards. Last season, he posted 888 yards and seven touchdowns, the most he's recorded in a single season.

