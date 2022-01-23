Former Panthers S Tre Boston painfully recalls Von Miller’s strip-sack prowess
Carolina Panthers fans might’ve experienced a bit of bad déjà vu last week courtesy of Odell Beckham Jr. and the Los Angeles Rams. But that was mere peanuts compared to what happened with them today.
Early in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s NFC divisional-round clash between said Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, linebacker Von Miller shot off the edge to force a strip-sack of quarterback Tom Brady. So, uh, does this look familiar to any of you . . . ?
.@VonMiller strip sack! What a PLAY. #RamsHouse
📺: #LARvsTB on NBC
📱: https://t.co/6Hz1DjFj3t pic.twitter.com/Yvyf7XbZGw
— NFL (@NFL) January 23, 2022
No? How about now . . . ?
February 7th, 2016
Von Miller gets a crucial strip-sack of Cam Newton en route to winning Super Bowl MVP! #VonMiller #GoosebumpSports #NFL #CamNewton #SuperBowl50 #Broncos #Panthers pic.twitter.com/fOewiaGq4j
— Goosebump Sports (@GoosebumpSports) July 29, 2021
(Sorry.)
Well, Miller’s repeat heroics didn’t get past former Panthers safety Tre Boston—who had a front-row seat to the MVP performance back in Super Bowl 50.
Von Miller!! 🔥🔥🔥 I’ve seen him do that before a time or 2!
— Tre Boston (@TreBos10) January 23, 2022
Gee, thanks for reminding everyone, Tre.
Boston and the rest of the Panthers saw their magical 2015 campaign, one where they nearly ran the regular-season table at 15-1, squashed by Miller and his two forced fumbles of quarterback Cam Newton. Denver topped Carolina on that dreary night, 24-10, in what would have been the franchise’s first claim to the Lombardi Trophy.
But, if it’s any comfort to Panthers fans who are now feeling down, Miller also helped squash Brady and Tampa Bay’s chances at a repeat title as Los Angeles escaped Raymond James Stadium with a 30-27 win.
