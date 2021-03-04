Former Panthers DE Stephen Weatherly says he’s re-signing with the Vikings

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tim Weaver
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Former Carolina Panthers defensive end Stephen Weatherly shared a post on Instagram that says he’s re-joining his former team – the Minnesota Vikings – per Alaina Getzenberg at the Charlotte Observer.

Weatherly signed a two-year, $12.5 million deal with Carolina last year around this time. Obviously, things didn’t work out well for him, here. Weatherly never made much of an impact in 2020, totaling zero sacks and just nine pressures in the nine games that he played. He suffered a finger injury in the middle of the year that required surgery, ending his season early.

The Panthers cut Weatherly a couple of weeks ago along with punter Michael Palardy, who spent the whole year on injured reserve after tearing his ACL.

By comparison, Weatherly had much more success in Minnesota the previous couple of years. From 2018-2019 he played all 32 games for the Vikings, totaling six sacks and 17 quarterback hits in a mostly backup role.

Related

Thomas Davis says he'll sign 1-day contract, retire with Panthers

Recommended Stories

  • Is Kawann Short a fit for the Vikings?

    Short has only played in five games over the last two seasons.

  • Stephen Weatherly says he’s back with the Vikings

    Defensive end Stephen Weatherly spent his first four NFL seasons with the Vikings and he says he is headed back to the team for the 2021 season. Weatherly signed a two-year deal with the Panthers as a free agent last year, but got released by Carolina last month. In an Instagram post on Thursday, Weatherly [more]

  • 4 more Carolina Panthers players who could get cut before the start of free agency

    Here are four more players who might get cut before free agency begins.

  • Panthers face busy weeks ahead of cuts and NFL free agency. What it means for Carolina

    A significant amount of players are expected to be released next week as NFL team’s prepare for free agency.

  • Five takeaways from Vikings GM Rick Spielman’s press conference Wednesday

    Minnesota Vikings GM Rick Spielman addressed the Danielle Hunter situation, the linebacker problem, Kirk Cousins ahead of 2021 free agency.

  • How the Vikings cutting Kyle Rudolph affects the 2021 salary cap

    With free agency, the Minnesota Vikings are going to have to keep cutting back on assets like Kyle Rudolph to save money on the 2021 salary cap.

  • Dear Minnesota

    I truly love you guys, and am so grateful for the support you’ve given me during my time here.

  • Patrick Bamford would welcome Erling Haaland as ‘competition’ at Leeds

    The Norwegian has spoken about his affection for the Whites and was born in Yorkshire

  • Vikings release longtime tight end Kyle Rudolph

    The Kyle Rudolph era in Minnesota is over after 10 seasons.

  • Vegas Golden Knights vs. Minnesota Wild - Game Highlights

    Watch the Game Highlights from Vegas Golden Knights vs. Minnesota Wild, 03/03/2021

  • U.S. Senate expected to begin debating coronavirus package on Thursday

    The U.S. Senate is expected to begin debating President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package on Thursday after agreeing to phase out payments to higher-income Americans in a compromise with moderate Democratic senators. The Democratic-controlled Senate is scheduled to reconvene at noon (1700 GMT), when it will consider a motion to launch 20 hours of debate on the massive bill. The Senate will convene despite a warning by the U.S. Capitol Police that it had obtained intelligence about a militia group's possible plot to breach the Capitol on Thursday, a day some conspiracy theorists believe that Republican former President Donald Trump will be sworn in for a second term.

  • Lions sign Tyrell Williams

    Veteran wide receiver Tyrell Williams, who was cut by the Raiders last week, was not out of work for long. The Lions have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with Williams, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The report says Williams will get “up to” $6.2 million, but there’s no word on what incentives Williams [more]

  • Covid: Biden promises vaccines for all US adults by end of May

    The US president also insists the "fight is not over", as some states move to relax Covid rules.

  • Security tight at U.S. Capitol after police warn of possible militia attack

    Security has been tightened around the U.S. Capitol in Washington - scene of a deadly assault in January - after police warned that a militia group might try to attack it on Thursday, an important day in the calendar for some pro-Trump conspiracy theorists. March 4 is the day when believers in the baseless QAnon conspiracy have claimed that former President Donald Trump, defeated by President Joe Biden in the Nov. 3 election, will be sworn in for a second term in office. An unidentified group of "militia violent extremists" discussed plans in February to "take control of the U.S. Capitol and remove Democratic lawmakers on or about March 4," according to a bulletin issued on Tuesday by the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

  • Report: WR Tyrell Williams reaches deal with Lions

    Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $6.2 million with the Detroit Lions, ESPN reported on Wednesday. Williams, 29, will provide depth at the position at a time when Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola are slated to become free agents later this month. The 6-foot-4 Williams is able to sign with the Lions prior to free agency opening on March 17 because he was released by the Raiders last month.

  • Dodge Challenger Ute Should Be A Crime

    Enough with ruining modern muscle cars…

  • Saints cut veteran tight end Josh Hill, extend J.T. Gray

    The New Orleans Saints cut eight-year veteran tight end and special teams regular Josh Hill on Wednesday and also voided the contract of Jared Cook, who was due to become a free agent this offseason. The decision to release the 6-foot-5, 250-pound Hill saves the Saints about $2.6 million in salary cap space for the coming season. The termination of Cook's contract was a formality but also signifies the Saints' intention to let Cook test the free-agent market rather than proactively looking to extend him after a season in which he caught 37 passes for 504 yards and seven touchdowns.

  • Canelo Alvarez vs. Avni Yildirim full results: Alvarez makes easy work of Yildirim

    Canelo Alvarez's "stay busy" fight went by without incident on Saturday, as the super middleweight champion dominated challenger Avni Yildirim on his way to a third-round TKO win in Miami.

  • Josh Gordon making comeback with Fan Controlled Football, joining Johnny Manziel's team

    Josh Gordon will soon play organized football for the first time in two years.

  • MLB Rumors: Jackie Bradley Jr., Brewers agree to two-year, $24M contract

    Jackie Bradley Jr.'s Red Sox tenure has come to an end, as the free-agent outfielder reportedly is headed to the Brewers.