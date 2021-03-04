Former Panthers DE Stephen Weatherly says he’s re-signing with the Vikings

Former Carolina Panthers defensive end Stephen Weatherly shared a post on Instagram that says he’s re-joining his former team – the Minnesota Vikings – per Alaina Getzenberg at the Charlotte Observer.

Weatherly signed a two-year, $12.5 million deal with Carolina last year around this time. Obviously, things didn’t work out well for him, here. Weatherly never made much of an impact in 2020, totaling zero sacks and just nine pressures in the nine games that he played. He suffered a finger injury in the middle of the year that required surgery, ending his season early.

The Panthers cut Weatherly a couple of weeks ago along with punter Michael Palardy, who spent the whole year on injured reserve after tearing his ACL.

By comparison, Weatherly had much more success in Minnesota the previous couple of years. From 2018-2019 he played all 32 games for the Vikings, totaling six sacks and 17 quarterback hits in a mostly backup role.

