Former Panthers DE Stephen Weatherly admits he got ‘complacent’ in Carolina

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tim Weaver
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Every year NFL teams hand out bad contracts in free agency to players that quickly turn into busts. Last March, the Carolina Panthers signed a few of them. Tahir Whitehead was a total waste at middle linebacker, Pharoh Cooper flamed out quick as a kick return specialist and wide receiver Seth Roberts might as well have not gotten off the plane.

One of the worst of them was defensive end Stephen Weatherly, who signed a two-year, $12.5 million deal after flashing some potential as a backup with the Vikings the previous couple of seasons. Weatherly never made an impact, finishing the 2020 season with zero sacks and just nine pressures before a finger injury put him on injured reserve.

Weatherly was a predictable early cut for Carolina this offseason and he’s since re-signed with the Vikings. He now admits that he got complacent after signing that contract with the Panthers and vows not to let it happen again, per Courtney Cronin at ESPN.

It takes guts to say that kind of thing in this business. Competing in the NFL is hard enough even for the most motivated athletes. It’s a good sign for Weatherly (and Minnesota) that he’s willing to cop to it. It’s also another classic buyer-beware tale in free agency, which will begin next week.

Related

Panthers 2021 free agent options: 10 potential bargain signings

Recommended Stories

  • Cut Panthers player Stephen Weatherly said he got a bit complacent after signing contract

    Stephen Weatherly was released by the Panthers and picked up by his former team, the Minnesota Vikings.

  • Stephen Weatherly: A little bit of complacency set in for me with the Panthers

    After playing his first four years with the Vikings, Stephen Weatherly signed a two-year deal with the Panthers last offseason. His hope was to show how effective he could be as a full-time starter. The defensive end started Carolina’s first nine games, but was placed on injured reserve in November as he underwent finger surgery. [more]

  • 3 Rams pegged as NFL free agents who ‘could get more money than you think’

    The Rams could have a hard time retaining some of their most important free agents this offseason.

  • Michael Brockers praises Jared Goff’s toughness, experience as he leaves LA

    Michael Brockers feels Matthew Stafford gives the Rams a better chance to win a Super Bowl, but he also appreciates Jared Goff's toughness.

  • Carolina Panthers: 7 potential non-QB trade targets ahead of 2021 free agency

    With that in mind, here are several potential trade targets for GM Scott Fitterer to consider who don't play QB.

  • Raiders release DB Lamarcus Joyner, freeing up over $8 million under salary cap

    Monday morning was greeted with a report that the Raiders had put nickel cornerback Lamarcus Joyner on the trade block. Even though trading him would saddle his next team with around $9 million against the cap, which made it a difficult proposition ...

  • Lions release LB Christian Jones and OL Russell Bodine

    The moves free up over $3.4 million in cap room

  • Report: Saints seek to extend contracts of Marshon Lattimore, Ryan Ramczyk

    The Saints restructured the contracts of linebacker Demario Davis and defensive end Cameron Jordan over the weekend, saving the team $13.44 million against the cap this season. They also have restructured the contracts of Drew Brees, Wil Lutz and David Onyemata this offseason. And the Saints have more work to do to get below the [more]

  • Report: Stephon Gilmore injury is limiting his trade market

    Stephon Gilmore's injury may end up hurting his trade value.

  • 3 things the Steelers must do with Ben Roethlisberger back in 2021

    The Steelers to-do list for the offseason to help out Ben Roethlisberger.

  • Panthers need to address TE position. What options are in the draft, free agency?

    Breaking down the Panthers’ options at the tight end position.

  • New US guidance says fully vaccinated people can meet without masks

    Guidelines from federal health officials say fully vaccinated people can meet indoors without masks.

  • Thoughts on Packers attempting to trade OLB Preston Smith

    Breaking down the Packers' attempt to trade veteran edge rusher Preston Smith.

  • Report: UFC drops heavyweights Junior dos Santos, Alistair Overeem

    Two of UFC's longest-tenured heavyweights are on the way out.

  • Knicks look to get past ugly loss as Pistons visit

    The New York Knicks might get Derrick Rose back for their final game before the All-Star break after all. The Knicks were without the veteran point guard on Tuesday due to the NBA's health and safety protocols as they took a 119-93 road loss to the San Antonio Spurs. Rose was forced to sit out because of an inconclusive COVID-19 test prior to the game.

  • NBA MVP watch: It's Joel Embiid’s award to lose at the All-Star break

    The 7-footer is dominating both ends of the floor so efficiently and doing it with guard-like moves.

  • India's Mirza says Tokyo Olympics medal dream motivated her return

    Mirza, paired with Slovenian Andreja Klepac, reached the semi-finals in the women's doubles at the Qatar Open on Wednesday, her first tournament since Feb. 2020 when she played at the same Doha event. The 34-year-old, who recovered from COVID-19 in January, said she wanted to avenge the defeat she suffered in the Olympic bronze medal play-off match in 2016 when she lost 6-1 7-5 in mixed doubles with partner Rohan Bopanna. "The Tokyo Olympics was definitely one of the reasons (for my comeback)," six-time Grand Slam doubles champion Mirza said.

  • UFC 259 weigh-in results: Israel Adesanya comes in light for chance to be champ-champ

    Saturday's championship heavy fight card is set now that the UFC 259 weigh-in results are official. All three title fights got the green light on Friday with all six athletes in the championship bouts stepping on the scale within the first 25 minutes of the two-hour weigh-in window. While UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz weighed in at 205 pounds on the nose, the top end of the limit, his opponent took a remarkedly different approach. When most fighters get as big as possible and then have a drastic weight cut during fight week, middleweight champ Israel Adesanya didn't follow the norm. He stepped on the scale at 200.5 pounds, pizza box in hand, in his quest to become a two-division champion. The UFC 259 co-main event features double-champ Amanda Nunes putting her featherweight title on the line against Megan Anderson. Nunes was first to the scale on Friday, weighing 145 pounds. Anderson was the last title fight athlete to the scale, weighing 144.5 pounds for the title tilt. The third championship bout on the UFC 259 fight card features bantamweight titleholder Petr Yan making the first defense of his belt. He'll square off against No. 1 contender Aljamain Sterling after both easily made weight. Yan tipped the scale at 135 pounds; Sterling at 134.5 pounds. Askar Askarov misses weight for UFC 259 All but two fighters weighed in during the first 30 minutes of the two-hour window. Askar Askarov and Kennedy Nzechukwu had yet to weigh in with one hour and 30 minutes left. Askarov took to the scale with about an hour left during the weigh-in window. He missed weight by one pound, weighing 127 pounds for his flyweight fight with Joseph Benavidez. If Benavidez's team agrees to the bout, Askarov would likely forfeit 20 percent of his fight purse to Benavidez to keep the bout intact. Nzechukwu was the final fighter scheduled on the card to the scale, making weight for his bout with just under an hour left during the weigh-in window. Glover Teixeira makes weight as UFC 259 main event back-up Light heavyweight contender Glover Teixeira stepped on the scale after Nzechukwu, weighing 204.5 pounds. He will serve as an emergency back-up if anything happens to either of the UFC 259 main event fighters. It's not often that a fighter pulls out after weigh-ins, although it has become a bigger concern during the pandemic, as COVID-19 protocols have forced several fighters out on the day of the event. TRENDING > Dana White says UFC will be first to open up to Texas crowds UFC 259 weigh-in results UFC 259 weigh-in results: Israel Adesanya (200.5 pounds) UFC 259 Main Card (10p ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View) Main Event - Light Heavyweight Title Bout: Jan Blachowicz (205) vs Israel Adesanya (200.5)Co-Main Event - Women’s Featherweight Title Bout: Amanda Nunes (145) vs Megan Anderson (144.5)Bantamweight Title Bout: Petr Yan (135) vs Aljamain Sterling (134.5)Lightweight Bout: Islam Makhachev (156) vs Drew Dober (156)Light Heavyweight Bout: Thiago Santos (206) vs Aleksandar Rakic (206) UFC 259 Prelims (8p ET on ESPN and ESPN+) Bantamweight Bout: Dominick Cruz (136) vs Casey Kenney (136)Bantamweight Bout: Song Yadong (135.5) vs Kyler Phillips (136)Flyweight Bout: Joseph Benavidez (125.5) vs Askar Askarov (127)Flyweight Bout: Rogerio Bontorin (126) vs Kai Kara-France (125.5) UFC 259 Early Prelims (5:30p ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass) Flyweight Bout: Tim Elliott (125.5) vs Jordan Espinosa (126)Light Heavyweight Bout: Kennedy Nzechukwu (205.5) vs Carlos Ulberg (205)Welterweight Bout: Sean Brady (170.5) vs Jake Matthews (169.5)Women’s Strawweight Bout: Livinha Souza (116) vs Amanda Lemos (116)Lightweight Bout: Uros Medic (156) vs Aalon Cruz (155)Bantamweight Bout: Mario Bautista (135.5) vs Trevin Jones (134.5) UFC 259 weigh-in video: Israel Adesanya comes in light for shot at Jan Blachowicz (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) UFC 259 weigh-in video: Amanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) UFC 259 weigh-in video: Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Top alley oops from Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Charlotte Hornets

    Top alley oops from Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Charlotte Hornets, 03/03/2021

  • ESPN releases footage of Petr Yan’s corner after controversial illegal knee

    Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling were fighting a close battle for Yan's bantamweight belt at UFC 259 on Saturday. The fight finish, which saw Sterling laid out on the canvas, resulted in Yan losing his belt. The result came after Yan drove an illegal knee into Sterling's head while he was a downed opponent. Yan's disqualification came after the referee determined the blow was intentional because it occurred after the referee had said Sterling was down prior to the blow. Yan was slightly ahead on the scorecard when the bout was stopped. He was up 29-28 according to two judges, while the third judge had it 29-28 in favor of Sterling. Just before Yan delivered the illegal knee, one of his cornerman was yelling for him to only punch. After he threw the knee, another of his cornermen was cheering, seemingly believing he had won the fight. The confusion seems to stem from a Russian cornerman allegedly yelling to Yan, in Russian, to deliver a kick. This comes from UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov telling commentator Daniel Cormier what he heard the Russian speaking cornerman say. ESPN, which broadcasted the fight, released video of the exchange to its Instagram channel on Sunday. Petr Yan's corner allegedly telling him to kick Aljamain Sterling View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESPN MMA (@espnmma) TRENDING > UFC 259 recap & highlights: Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling Both Yan and Sterling were calling for an immediate rematch after the fight. Yan, of course, didn't want to lose his belt that way, and Sterling was just as adamant that he didn't want to win it in such a fashion. UFC president Dana White said that he hopes to book the rematch as soon as possible after both men are medically cleared to fight. Dana White weighs in on controversial illegal knee (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)