Tyreek Hill can’t wait to see Justin Fields and DJ Moore in action

Here's a look at the updated 2023 NFL Draft order after the Chicago Bears reportedly dealt the No. 1 pick to the Carolina Panthers.
The Celtics began their six-game road trip with a scrappy 134-125 victory over the Hawks. We share our takeaways from Boston's win.
The numbers aren't impressed with Vanderbilt basketball. But the Commodores look like a legit March Madness team after SEC Tournament win vs Kentucky
Bears fans went wild after Chicago reportedly dealt the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Carolina Panthers.
Here’s a look at some potential free-agent targets for the Giants, as Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll have vital work to build out the roster after signing Daniel Jones to an extension.
Texas forward Dylan Disu was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Big 12 Tournament. Here’s who joined him on the all-tourney team
In a defensive slugfest, the Blue Devils held the Cavaliers to a season-low 17 points in the first half as Jon Scheyer coached Duke to a conference crown in his first season at the helm.
Dillon Gabriel will be OU’s starting quarterback once again in 2023, though incoming freshman Jackson Arnold comes in with plenty of hype.
Sauce Gardner burned the cheesehead hat he wore to celebrate a win over the Green Bay Packers to entice Aaron Rodgers to join the New York Jets.
How does the trade down to No. 9 impact the Bears' draft plan? Josh Schrock offers his latest mock after the blockbuster deal with the Panthers.
As Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson prepares for a limited crack at free agency, he has had two potential suitors take moves that most definitely take them out of the running for his services. With the Panthers trading up to No. 1 with an obvious plan to draft a quarterback, they won’t be pursuing Jackson. And [more]
In connection with his Super Bowl-week suspensions by NFL Network and ESPN, Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin has sued only Marriott. For now. NFL Network (and, in turn, the NFL) could have potential liability to Irvin. A recent court filing made by Marriott underscores the possibility. In a Friday motion aimed at preventing Irvin’s [more]
Aaron Rodgers has not decided what he’ll be doing for the 2023 season, but he says he’ll decide soon. Rodgers did a brief interview with former NFL receiver Brandon Marshall on Saturday, and when Marshall asked Rodgers how long we’ll have to wait to learn his plans, Rodgers said he’s conscious of the importance of [more]
Draymond Green certainly would have loved to have ended the Warriors' eventual overtime win in regulation, but his wallet is thankful that wasn't the case.
Odell Beckham Jr. is hoping to resume his career during the 2023 NFL season, and he's reportedly looking for another huge payday in the process.
Duke basketball saw its plan come together in Greensboro with an ACC Tournament championship. The Blue Devils never wavered in their belief.
The Carolina Panthers are reportedly willing to trade down in the draft if they're comfortable with more than one quarterback prospect.
The 2023 NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 27 with the Carolina Panthers set to make the first overall selection after a blockbuster trade with the Chicago Bears. After a disappointing last season which included the firing of head coach Matt Rhule, new hire Frank Reich looks to jumpstart the Panther’s rebuild. With the most logical [more]
Here is a full list of the Chicago Bears' picks for the 2023 NFL Draft.
As free agency approaches, teams are beginning to release expensive or underperforming players to open salary cap space. See who's looking for a new team here.