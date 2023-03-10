Former Panthers receiver DJ Moore reacts to being traded to Bears

The Chicago Bears have traded the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft to the Carolina Panthers for a massive haul, according to insiders Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles got an impressive return for the top selection, including two first-round picks, two second-round picks and a No. 1 wide receiver in DJ Moore for quarterback Justin Fields.

While the Panthers were a team many expected would make a move for the top selection, Moore being traded to Chicago came as a surprise to many — including Moore himself.

After news broke of the trade, Moore took to Twitter to share his reaction:

Fields is entering a pivotal third season, and the Bears needed to build around him. Going out and landing a No. 1 receiver in Moore is a huge step in the right direction for Chicago.

Since joining the league in 2018, Moore has three 1,000-yard seasons to his name with the Panthers. In his worst statistical season — his rookie year — he still racked up 788 receiving yards. Moore is the kind of playmaker at receiver the Bears have needed for Fields.

Moore joins a wide receiver group that also features Darnell Mooney, Chase Claypool, Velus Jones Jr. and Equanimeous St. Brown.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire