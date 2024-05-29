Former Panthers RB Tarik Cohen reportedly signing with Jets

Don’t close the book on Tarik Cohen just yet.

According to ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter, the 28-year-old running back will be signing with the New York Jets. Cohen spent the 2023 season as part of the Carolina Panthers’ practice squad and was released by the team back on May 10.

Cohen, a Bunn, N.C. native and North Carolina A&T State University product, was a fourth-round pick of the Bears in 2017. He spent four seasons there, including his standout 2018 campaign—where he earned First-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl nods as a returner.

The 5-foot-6, 191-pounder also proved to be an offensive threat. Cohen notched 1,101 rushing yards, 1,575 receiving yards and 14 total touchdowns out of the backfield for the Bears.

Cohen has not played in a regular-season game since Chicago’s Week 3 contest in 2020, where he sustained ACL and MCL tears as well as a tibial plateau fracture while taking back a punt. He also tore his Achilles tendon during a workout session in the spring of 2022.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire