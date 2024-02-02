Former Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater named HC of HS alma mater

A former Carolina Panthers quarterback is going back to his roots.

As first reported by Andy Villamarzo of SBLive Sports on Friday morning, Teddy Bridgewater has been hired as the new head football coach at Miami Northwestern High School, his alma mater.

The news was confirmed by the school’s athletic director Andre Williams, who spoke with the worldwide leader about the hire.

“Teddy, he’s never left the school,” Williams said, per ESPN senior writer Adam Rittenberg. “Since he’s been in the NFL the last 10 years and certainly in college, he was always at the school during the offseason, working out with the young men, giving them his knowledge of the game. He’s never left the school, so we’re just officially bringing him back as the head coach.”

Bridgewater, a Miami, Fla. native, retired from the NFL after last weekend’s NFC championship title game—where his Detroit Lions fell to the San Francisco 49ers. He spent one of his nine pro seasons with the Panthers, for whom he started 15 games with in 2020.

The 31-year-old also picked up stints with the Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins.

