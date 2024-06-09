Former Panthers QB Matt Corral an unlikely hero in shocking UFL Conference Championship win

The Birmingham Stallions are on the doorstep of a third straight title—and it’s thanks, in part, to a very unlikely hero.

Former Carolina Panthers third-round draft pick Matt Corral went from backup quarterback to the man of the hour in Saturday’s United Football League Conference Championship game. The 25-year-old was called on to replace Adrian Martinez, the league’s likely Most Valuable Player, to complete a furious comeback en route to a 31-18 win.

Once down 15 points to the Michigan Panthers, the Stallions turned to Corral while facing an 18-12 deficit. After throwing an interception on just the second throw of his relief appearance, he finished having completed nine of his 11 throws for 120 yards and two touchdowns.

His first touchdown pass would serve as the go-ahead score, as Corral found wide receiver Amari Rodgers for a 7-yard connection to take a 24-18 lead. He’d later push the advantage to 13 points after a 15-yard touchdown toss to running back Ricky Person Jr.

The Stallions, who captured United States Football League titles in 2022 and 2023, will face the winner of Sunday’s matchup between the St. Louis Battlehawks and San Antonio Brahamas for the UFL’s inaugural crown.

