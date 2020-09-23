Former Panthers QB Cam Newton: ‘It’s not about money, it’s about respect’

Cam Newton sat on the open market for several months after the Panthers released him in a shocking move. Eventually, the Patriots scooped him up in late June at an obscenely cheap price. Newton’s base salary this season is just $1.75 million, of which only $550,000 is guaranteed. For a former league MVP, that’s a ridiculous bargain.

Newton does not seem concerned about the money, though. He says at this point in his career it’s all about respect.

Put some respect on @CameronNewton's name 😤 pic.twitter.com/HbwWajpcfJ — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) September 22, 2020





While Newton has that MVP in his trophy case and has led a team to the Super Bowl, he usually hasn’t been considered one of the game’s elite quarterbacks by most.

Under the influence of Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels, that perception seems to be changing.

It’s only been two games, but Newton is performing for the Patriots at a level that proves he remains an extremely potent offensive weapon. In Week 1 against the Dolphins, he ran for 75 yards and two touchdowns.

This past week, Newton competed in an instant classic against Russell Wilson and the Seahawks, demonstrating he still has as much arm power as any passer in the sport. Cam threw for 397 yards against Seattle, averaging nine yards per attempt. The most impressive thing to see was Newton connecting with Julian Edelman on several deep passes into tight windows.

Cam Newton’s best throws from Week 2:pic.twitter.com/Zu2I21BEgh — Tucker Boynton (@Tucker_TnL) September 21, 2020





There’s only a handful of QBs who can make those throws.

Wilson and Aaron Rodgers should be considered the early frontrunners in the MVP race, so far. Newton is the obvious choice to win Comeback Player of the Year, though.

A lot can happen over the course of a season. For now, it’s clear the Panthers are going to regret letting him go.

