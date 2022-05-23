Former Panthers OT signed by Washington Commanders

Yeah, yeah . . . we’ve seen this story with ex-Carolina Panthers before. Once they’ve departed Charlotte, they either head towards former defensive coordinator Sean McDermott in Buffalo or former head coach Ron Rivera in Washington D.C., right?

Well, now we have yet another recently released player migrating up north. But the thing is, he was never around in Carolina with the guy he’ll be suiting up for.

Offensive tackle Aaron Monteiro has signed with the Washington Commanders, as announced by the team on Monday afternoon. Monteiro was released by the Panthers on May 12, alongside wide receiver Aaron Parker, during their effort to get down to the 90-man roster limit for the start of rookie minicamp.

The 6-foot-6, 315-pound hog molly signed into the NFL with the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in 2019. It wasn’t until 2020, when Rivera was out and Matt Rhule was in, that Monteiro became a Panther.

Monteiro, however, will have the chance to latch on with “Riverboat Ron,” who still doesn’t mind using that familiar pipeline.

