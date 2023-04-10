Former Panthers OT Russell Okung shows off dramatic body transformation

Professional athletes must often find new life when their playing days are over, and that’s exactly what former Carolina Panthers offensive lineman Russell Okung has done.

Fittingly enough, the 34-year-old posted a tweet on Easter Sunday that reads “Reborn,” and accompanied it with a jaw-dropping picture of his dramatic body transformation.

Now a lean, mean svelte-looking machine, Okung was listed at 310 pounds during his NFL career—one that lasted just over a decade. That run began in 2010, when he was selected with the sixth overall pick of the 2010 draft by the Seattle Seahawks.

The Oklahoma State University product played six seasons in Seattle. During his time there, he captured his first Pro Bowl nod (2012) and a big ol’ shiny ring from the Seahawks’ Super Bowl XLVIII victory over the Denver Broncos.

Following two other stints with the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers, Okung was traded to the Panthers in exchange for guard Trai Turner in March of 2020. He played just seven games in his lone season for Carolina, all as their starting left tackle.

Related

Every player drafted 93rd overall in the last 20 years Panthers signing former Lions DT John Penisini Panthers' updated roster following new defensive additions

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire