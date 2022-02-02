Former Panthers OC Joe Brady expected to be hired as new Bills QB coach

Just when you thought the Buffalo Bills couldn’t embody the spirit of “Carolina North” any more than they had—especially after Ken Dorsey’s promotion on Tuesday—yet another former Panthers staffer is about to shuffle off up north.

Now, it’s Joe Brady—Carolina’s former offensive coordinator. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Bills are expected to hire the 32-year-old as their new quarterbacks coach heading into the 2022 campaign.

The #Bills are expected to hire former #Panthers OC Joe Brady as their new QBs coach, sources say. He takes the place of recently promoted OC Ken Dorsey. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 2, 2022

Brady was brought on as the Panthers’ play-caller at the start of Matt Rhule regime two seasons ago. Before being dismissed by Rhule during the team’s Week 13 bye, he steered the offense into some less-than-revolutionary results.

Carolina ranked 21st in yards per game and 24th in points per game under Brady in his first season on the headset. Through his 12 games in 2021, they sat 28th in yards (308.7) and 23rd in points (19.7).

He will fill the post left vacant by the aforementioned bump for Dorsey, who was named the Bills’ offensive coordinator yesterday. Dorsey, funnily enough, was the quarterbacks coach for the Panthers from 2013 to 2017 prior to his move to Buffalo.

Related

Panthers HC Matt Rhule reportedly on Michigan's 'wish list' to replace Jim Harbaugh

Related

GM Scott Fitterer: Panthers could 'take a shot' at QB inside draft's top 10

List