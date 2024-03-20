Former Panthers LB Kamu Grugier-Hill agrees to terms with Vikings

The Carolina Panthers just lost their emergency kicker.

According to Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune, linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill has agreed to terms with the Minnesota Vikings. The 29-year-old defender, who has also been a reliable presence on special teams, spent the 2023 campaign with the Carolina Panthers.

Part of Gruger-Hill’s special-teams presence for the Panthers came on a few kickoffs . . . as the actual kicker. In total, he registered 297 of his 700 snaps on the unit this past season.

On defense, the ninth-year veteran filled in up the middle to help patch up an oft-injured group. Grugier-Hill recorded five starts and amassed a sack, an interception and 53 combined tackles—the second-highest mark of his career.

Carolina seemingly had their replacement for Grugier-Hill in Justin Strnad, who reportedly agreed to terms on a deal with the team on Tuesday. Like Gruiger-Hill, Strnad has stocked up some experience as a special teamer.

But the 27-year-old linebacker had a change of heart and is expected to sign back to the Denver Broncos.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire