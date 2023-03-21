Former Panthers LB Cory Littleton agrees to terms with Texans

The Carolina Panthers’ search for some help in the middle of their defense will go on without Cory Littleton.

As first reported by Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston on Tuesday morning, Littleton has agreed to terms on a one-year, $2.7 million deal with the Houston Texans. The contract will pay the 29-year-old linebacker a base value of $2.2 million with a $1.3 million salary and $500,000 in incentives.

Littleton joined the Panthers on a very similar pact almost a year to the day. Carolina inked the 6-foot-3, 228-pounder to a one-year, $2.6 million deal back on March 20, 2022.

A former Pro Bowler and Second-team All-Pro member with the Los Angeles Rams, Littleton played in 15 games—with seven starts—for the Panthers this past season. He, in his seventh pro campaign, amassed 47 combined tackles (one for a loss), 0.5 sack, two quarterback hits and two passes defensed.

On Monday, general manager Scott Fitterer mentioned the team may be looking to add an inside linebacker for their new 3-4 base defense.

More Free Agency!

