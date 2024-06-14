Former Panthers S Jeremy Chinn named comeback candidate for 2024

Jeremy Chinn’s time with the Carolina Panthers was very much up following the 2023 season. But now, his clock has been reset—and it may start ticking with a bang.

Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports recently named four veterans who could see a resurgence here in 2024. He lists Chinn, who once showed an exciting amount of promise very early on in his career:

Just a few years ago, Chinn was a prototype. A new-age model for what teams wanted and needed at the safety position. At 6-foot-3 and 221 pounds with 4.45 speed and elite explosiveness traits, Chinn proved capable of doing it all in the back seven. Covering tight ends in man, playing linebacker and halting inside and outside runs, blitzing. He was tremendous as a rookie in 2020, finishing second in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting on the heels of a 117-tackle, five pass-breakup, two-return score season.

The 2020 second-round pick was an iron man for Carolina in his first three seasons—playing in 97 percent of the team’s defensive snaps as a rookie, 98.9 percent in 2021 and 90.7 percent in 2022. But that presence decreased mightily in 2023 under new defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, who used the versatile defender on just 38.7 percent of his unit’s looks.

But Chinn has signed away to a coach who may know precisely what to do with his talents. Trapasso continues:

And now he’s part of the Dan Quinn Takeover in Washington under new ownership. And let’s just say Quinn has experience coaching productive safeties in his past, particularly safety-linebacker hybrids like Kam Chancellor, Keanu Neal, and most recently Donovan Wilson and Markquese Bell in Dallas.

Godspeed, Jeremy!

NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers

Oct 4, 2020; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Jeremy Chinn (21) warms up…

Oct 4, 2020; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Jeremy Chinn (21) warms up before a game against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

NFL: Chicago Bears at Carolina Panthers

Oct 18, 2020; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet (85) with the…

Oct 18, 2020; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet (85) with the ball as Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Tahir Whitehead (52) and outside linebacker Jeremy Chinn (21) defend in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

NFL: Chicago Bears at Carolina Panthers

Oct 18, 2020; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Jeremy Chinn (21) intercepts a…

Oct 18, 2020; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Jeremy Chinn (21) intercepts a ball intended for Chicago Bears tight end Demetrius Harris (86) in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

NFL: Chicago Bears at Carolina Panthers

Oct 18, 2020; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Jeremy Chinn (21) with the…

Oct 18, 2020; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Jeremy Chinn (21) with the ball after an interception in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

NFL: Chicago Bears at Carolina Panthers

Oct 18, 2020; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Jeremy Chinn (21) reacts with…

Oct 18, 2020; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Jeremy Chinn (21) reacts with free safety Tre Boston (33) and cornerback Donte Jackson (26) after an interception in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers

Oct 29, 2020; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Jeremy Chinn (21) makes a…

Oct 29, 2020; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Jeremy Chinn (21) makes a catch during pre game activity before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

NFL: Carolina Panthers at Minnesota Vikings

Nov 29, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker Jeremy Chinn (21) returns a fumble for…

Nov 29, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker Jeremy Chinn (21) returns a fumble for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

NFL: Carolina Panthers at Minnesota Vikings

Nov 29, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker Jeremy Chinn (21) celebrates his fumble return…

Nov 29, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker Jeremy Chinn (21) celebrates his fumble return for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

NFL: Carolina Panthers Training Camp

Jul 29, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn (21) reacts in a…

Jul 29, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn (21) reacts in a drill during the Carolina Panthers Training Camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Carolina Panthers

Aug 21, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn (21) warms up before…

Aug 21, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn (21) warms up before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Carolina Panthers

Aug 21, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn (21) runs onto the…

Aug 21, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn (21) runs onto the field at the start against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

NFL: New York Jets at Carolina Panthers

Sep 12, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn (21) reacts in the…

Sep 12, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn (21) reacts in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

Oct 10, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn (21) breaks up a…

Oct 10, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn (21) breaks up a pass intended for Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz (86) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers

Oct 17, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn (21) breaks up a…

Oct 17, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn (21) breaks up a pass intended for Minnesota Vikings tight end Tyler Conklin (83) in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers

Oct 17, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn (21) reacts in the…

Oct 17, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn (21) reacts in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers

Oct 17, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn (21) reacts in the…

Oct 17, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn (21) reacts in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

NFL: Washington Football Team at Carolina Panthers

Nov 21, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers including free safety Jeremy Chinn (21) run…

Nov 21, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers including free safety Jeremy Chinn (21) run on to the field before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

NFL: Washington Football Team at Carolina Panthers

Nov 21, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers free safety Jeremy Chinn (21) reacts in…

Nov 21, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers free safety Jeremy Chinn (21) reacts in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers

Dec 12, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn (21) takes the field…

Dec 12, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn (21) takes the field before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

NFL: Carolina Panthers Training Camp

Jul 30, 2022; Spartanburg, South Carolina, US; Carolina Panthers defensive back Jeremy Chinn (21) signing autographs…

Jul 30, 2022; Spartanburg, South Carolina, US; Carolina Panthers defensive back Jeremy Chinn (21) signing autographs before training camp at Wofford College. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Zetterberg-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers

Oct 2, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn (21) during pregame activity…

Oct 2, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn (21) during pregame activity against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Carolina Panthers

Dec 18, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) is stopped…

Dec 18, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) is stopped short of the goal line by Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn (21) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

NFL: Preseason-New York Jets at Carolina Panthers

Aug 12, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn (21) takes the field…

Aug 12, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn (21) takes the field during the first quarter against the New York Jets at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers

Oct 1, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn (21) sacks Minnesota Vikings…

Oct 1, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn (21) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers

Oct 1, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn (21) reacts after a…

Oct 1, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn (21) reacts after a sack in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire