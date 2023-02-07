Former Panthers interim HC Steve Wilks to be hired as new 49ers DC

Steve Wilks might not have gotten the head coaching job for the Carolina Panthers. But what he did end up getting isn’t exactly the worst consolation prize out there.

As first reported by NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero on Tuesday afternoon, Wilks is set to be hired as the next defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers. This’ll be Wilks’ third stint in the position, with prior experience for the Panthers in 2017 and the Cleveland Browns in 2019.

This past season, 53-year-old Charlotte native took over in Carolina for former head coach Matt Rhule, who was fired following a 1-4 start. From there, the once-dead Panthers rattled off six wins over 12 contests—finishing just one game off the division champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Wilks now inherits a loaded defense, one that allowed the fewest yards per contest (300.6) in 2022. He could also position himself for another head coaching opportunity in the near future, similarly to the last two men who undertook this very role in Robert Saleh and DeMeco Ryans.

Oh, and say hi to Christian McCaffrey for us.

More Around the League!

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire