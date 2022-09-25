Former Panthers HC Ron Rivera compares Jalen Hurts to Cam Newton

An athletic dual-threat quarterback from the SEC who wears No. 1? Yup, sounds like we’re about to get another Cam Newton comparison.

Ahead of Sunday’s contest between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders, former Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera made that latest connection. Per ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, the current commander-in-chief (see what we did there?) likened his Week 3 opponent in Jalen Hurts to his old buddy from Charlotte.

Ron Rivera says Eagles QB Jalen Hurts reminds him of his former NFL MVP Cam Newton.

Maybe not a coincidence.

Hurts modeled his game after Newton when he was at Channelview High in south Texas.

As a senior, he passed and ran for 51 tds (26 pass, 25 run) before he headed Alabama. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) September 25, 2022

Not only is Newton an influence for Hurts, but the Panthers great is also a mentor to the 24-year-old passer. In an interview with Complex last summer, Hurts detailed what the former Most Valuable Player means to him:

“I actually was able to talk to Cam a few times when I was in college. He was a mentor for me, for sure throughout a point in time. I finally got to meet him in person. So that was fun. We just talked about ball, man. We talked about different situations that may come up in a day, being at new turning points in our careers, him being with the Patriots and me with the Eagles. We talked about the different adjustments that come with those things. It was fun catching up with him. I made sure that I told him about the admiration I’ve had for such a long time along with guys like Mike Vick and Randall Cunningham. Two Eagles greats. The list goes on and on, but Cam Newton is up there as well as a guy that paved the way and changed how Black quarterbacks are looked at.”

Not so coincidentally, Hurts broke out Newton’s patented Superman pose in last season’s matchup against Carolina at Bank of America Stadium.

Hurts, who finished that contest with two rushing touchdowns, led the Eagles to a 21-18 comeback victory.

