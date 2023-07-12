Former Panthers HC George Seifert named semifinalist for 2024 Hall of Fame class

As officially announced on Wednesday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Seniors and Coach/Contributor Committees returned their list of the 60 semifinalists for the class of 2024. Among them, courtesy of the latter group of 12 deciders, is former Carolina Panthers head coach George Seifert.

Seifert, of course, built much of his Canton-worthy reputation out west with the San Francisco 49ers. The San Fran native was a part of five Super Bowl championships for his hometown squad—with one coming as a defensive backs coach, two as a defensive coordinator and two as a head coach.

The first of those last two rings was captured in the 1989 campaign, after Seifert’s Niners stomped the Denver Broncos for a 55-10 win in Super Bowl XXIV. The second came in 1994—when they’d rout the San Diego Chargers, 49-26, in Super Bowl XXIX.

Five years later, Seifert became the second head coach in Panthers franchise history. Carolina went 16-32 over his three seasons at the helm.

