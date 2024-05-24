Former Panthers DE Greg Hardy suffers another brutal KO loss in team boxing match

The “Prince of War” has suffered yet another brutal defeat.

Former Carolina Panthers defensive end Greg Hardy participated in Thursday night’s event for the Team Combat League, “the nation’s first and only boxing league with a team-based ownership model.” And the pass rusher-turned-mixed martial artist/boxer, who is currently a member of the league’s Dallas Enforcers, didn’t do much enforcing of his own . . .

Greg Hardy just got knocked out by Samoan Patrick Mailata on @teamcmbtleague 🥊 pic.twitter.com/laspQEm7JC — Beto Durán ⭕️ (@DuranSports) May 24, 2024

Greg Hardy just got slept 😳 pic.twitter.com/kXXcaMmsJc — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) May 24, 2024

This is Hardy’s second knockout loss in his past three fights for TCL. The first of the two came back on June 23 of last year, when Alexander Flores of LA Tengoose delivered these devastating blows . . .

Greg Hardy got dropped twice in Team Combat League boxing pic.twitter.com/NSB9KDQeF2 — Fight Lounge (@fightlounge_) June 3, 2023

A sixth-round pick in the 2010 NFL draft, Hardy played five seasons for the Panthers. He recorded 34.0 sacks over 63 games in Carolina, a stint that ended on the commissioner’s exempt list as a result of his 2014 domestic violence case.

He finished out his pro football tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 2015.

Hardy, who has been knocked out in four of his last 10 professional bouts, is now 3-2 in the TCL.

