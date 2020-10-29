Dale Tallon cleared after investigation into allegations of racist comments

Former Florida Panthers general manager Dale Tallon has been cleared of making racist comments after an investigation. (Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images)

Former Florida Panthers general manager Dale Tallon has been cleared of wrongdoing after an investigation into allegations that he used “racially derogatory language” while in Toronto for the NHL’s restart, and that he had made “openly racial, religious, and ethnic comments” previously.

The NHL confirmed it enlisted Seyfarth Shaw LLP “to conduct a full, confidential investigation” on the same day that it received an anonymous report about Tallon’s alleged behaviour. The results from that third-party investigation, which the NHL says included interviews with “over a dozen” members of the Panthers organization, concluded that the allegation against Tallon “was not substantiated.”

The NHL says it will not comment on the matter any further after the findings revealed were found to be “inconsistent with Tallon’s past actions and his affirmative efforts in support of diversity and inclusion initiatives.”

Tallon spent a decade with the Panthers organization. His contract was not renewed for the start of this season. There is an expectation that Tallon will soon be hired by the Pittsburgh Penguins for a hockey operations role now that the investigation has been completed.

Sadly, the investigation surrounding Tallon is not the only race-related story that the league has been largely silent on. The NHL has not issued a statement since the racist actions and the disturbing mistreatment of a Black, developmentally-disabled classmate from Mitchell Miller, a recent fourth-round selection of the Arizona Coyotes, was recently brought to an appropriate light.

