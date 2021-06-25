Former Panthers G Trai Turner agrees to one-year deal with Steelers

That Trai Turner for Russell Okung deal didn’t benefit either side much, as it turns out. Okung missed nine games in Carolina and is currently a free agent. Meanwhile, Turner only played nine games with the Chargers before moving on.

According to a report by Adam Schefter at ESPN, Turner has agreed to a one-year deal with the Steelers.

Former Pro-Bowl guard Trai Turner and the Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to terms on a one-year deal, per his agent @DrewJRosenhaus. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 24, 2021

Pittsburgh released six-time Pro Bowl guard David DeCastro earlier today, so they had a spot open. Turner has made five Pro Bowls himself and at 28 he’s three years younger than DeCastro.

Turner and the rest of the Steelers will visit the Panthers for the final preseason game of the year. While it’s unlikely Turner will see much action, Pittsburgh could benefit from extra reps. With DeCastro’s exit, they will be returning only one starter from last year’s offensive line unit.

Also, with DeCastro’s release, the Steelers will have one – ONE – returning starter on the offensive line: Chuks Okorafor — and he’s likely moving to left tackle from his spot on the right last season. Kevin Dotson also started for DeCastro a few times but he’s slated for LG. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) June 24, 2021

Turner should project as the Steelers’ new starter at right guard.

