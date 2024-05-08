Former Panthers exec reportedly interviewing for job with Patriots on Wednesday

An integral piece to the previous regime of the Carolina Panthers may have a new opportunity ahead of him.

According to ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter, Samir Suleiman is interviewing with the New England Patriots for a football executive job on Wednesday. He had previously served in a number of positions for the Panthers—including salary cap manager, director of player negotiations and, most recently, vice president of football administration.

Suleiman, who was also one of 11 known candidates for Carolina’s general manager opening this offseason, had been a part of the team’s front office for the past four years. The former James Madison wide receiver was the lead negotiator for Carolina—with a focus in strategy, player acquisition and league compliance.

The Panthers parted ways with Suleiman back on Jan. 23.

Carolina has since hired longtime Kansas City Chiefs executive Brandt Tilis to a similar role—as the executive vice president of football operations.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire