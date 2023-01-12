Former Panthers DT Phil Hoskins lands with Chiefs on future/reserve deal

It appears as though the Kansas City Chiefs were a bit hungry, because they just got themselves a Big Snacc.

On Thursday, shortly after parting ways with the Carolina Panthers, defensive tackle Phil Hoskins landed with the Kansas City Chiefs on a future/reserve deal. The second-year defender had his contract terminated by the Panthers on Tuesday.

Hoskins was taken in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL draft out of the University of Kentucky—where he played three seasons. At the 232nd overall selection, he was the last of a franchise-record 11 picks.

The 6-foot-5, 315-pounder played in eight games for the Panthers between 2021 and 2022. He totaled six tackles and 1.0 sack.

His last piece of action came in nine defensive snaps during the regular-season finale against the New Orleans Saints, the most he saw since Week 1. Overall, Hoskins appeared in five games in 2022—logging 44 snaps on defense and two on special teams.

