Former Panthers DT Kawann Short cleared for football activity

Former Panthers defensive tackle Kawann Short has been cleared for football activity and is already in discussions with several NFL teams, according to a report by Adam Schefter at ESPN.

For a while, Short was one of the league’s most underrated interior defensive linemen. He was a Pro Bowler for Carolina’s defense in the 2015 and the 2018 seasons. In 99 career games, he’s posted 32.5 sacks, 88 quarterback hits and 59 tackles for a loss.

Unfortunately, injuries have kept Short on the sidelines for most of the last two years. In 2019, he suffered a shoulder injury in Week 2 that put him on the shelf for the rest of the year. Last season, the same thing happened in Week 3 with his other shoulder. Both required surgery.

When he’s healthy, Short can still be a valuable contributor for a defense that needs more interior depth. The Panthers should be among the teams kicking the tires on Short.