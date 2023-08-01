Former Panthers DT Bravvion Roy thanks Carolina

Right before the start of their fourth practice at training camp, the Carolina Panthers officially swapped a Roy for a Ray.

To make room for new defensive lineman LaBryan Ray, the team waived fourth-year veteran Bravvion Roy. Roy had spent all three of his NFL seasons with Carolina, and thanked them for his time shortly after the news broke:

Thank you Carolina ✌🏽🫡 — #93 (@brave_roy) July 31, 2023

A Houston, Texas native, Roy attended nearby Baylor University from 2016 to 2019. There, he recorded 133 total tackles (19.0 for a loss), 7.5 sacks and a forced fumble over 42 outings.

Roy would then be taken by the Panthers with the 184th overall pick of the 2020 NFL draft, following Baylor head coach Matt Rhule to the pros. The sixth-round selection played in 45 games for Carolina between 2020 and 2022—amassing 76 tackles, 1.0 sack, eight quarterback hits and an interception.

With the defense’s move to a 3-4 base under new coordinator Ejiro Evero, the 6-foot-1, 330-pounder may be lacking the length at the nose tackle position—helping prompt their move for the bigger Ray.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire