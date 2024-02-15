Former Panthers DB Tre Boston: There’s a target on Steve Wilks’ back

For two straight years, Steve Wilks has been told he’s not a fit. But one of his former players isn’t buying it.

Ex-Carolina Panthers safety Tre Boston took to Twitter on Wednesday following the announcement of Wilks’ dismissal from the San Francisco 49ers. Here’s what he had to say:

If yall can’t see what’s going on with Steve Wilks! Open your 😳! There’s a Target on his back! Which I truly don’t understand! Not one player who’s played for this man has had anything bad to say about him as a man, his coaching nor schemes! HE JUST LEAD HIS DEFENSE TO THE SB!😒 — Tre Boston (@TreBos10) February 14, 2024

One day after sidestepping a direct question regarding Wilks’ future, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters he’d be moving off his defensive coordinator heading into the 2024 season. This is now the second year in a row, and the third time in his coaching career, that Wilks has seemingly gotten the shaft.

The first instance came in 2018, when the Arizona Cardinals fired Wilks from their head-coaching job after just one season. The second came last year, when he was passed up for the Panthers’ head-coaching vacancy despite reinvigorating the team in the interim role to close out the 2022 campaign.

Boston spent three seasons in Carolina under Wilks, who was his position coach from 2014 to 2016. He also followed Wilks out to Arizona for that lone season.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire