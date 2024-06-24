Former Panthers CB released from Jets after arrest for marijuana possession

On Monday, the New York Jets announced the release of cornerback Tae Hayes—a former member of the Carolina Panthers.

The 26-year-old, per multiple reports, was arrested early Sunday morning in Morgan County, Alabama and charged with marijuana possession. According to jail records, Hayes was booked at 3:46 a.m. and released less than two hours later upon posting $300 bond.

Following a brief stint on the Panthers’ practice squad at the end of 2021, Hayes rejoined the team as a free agent on Aug. 4 of 2022. The Decatur, Ala. native would become a summer standout in Carolina—notching a team-high five tackles and two passes defensed in the first preseason outing and a 50-yard interception return for a touchdown in the next.

The Panthers would release Hayes during their roster cutdown at the end of August, but brought him back to the practice squad a day later. He appeared in five games for Carolina during the 2022 regular season, with 70 total snaps on defense and 16 on special teams.

