Former Panthers CB Corn Elder scores on 98-yard pick-six for UFL’s Roughnecks

Matt Corral isn’t the only former Carolina Panther who’s made an early impression in the UFL.

On Sunday afternoon, the Houston Roughnecks met up with the DC Defenders as part of the league’s second week of action. Currently sitting in Houston’s secondary is a familiar name in cornerback Corn Elder, who sat on this pass from Defenders quarterback (and another ex-Panther) Jordan Ta’amu:

PICK SIX BY CORN THE CORNER @XFLRoughnecks strike first ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/pWlCbqPFSi — United Football League (@TheUFL) April 7, 2024

Elder, who brought the interception back for the game’s first points, spoke about the wild 98-yard return on the Roughnecks sideline shortly after:

"I make plays. That's what I'm here for. Make plays." @devingardnerXCI spoke with @AIR_CORN23 after his pick six ⬇️👏 pic.twitter.com/YMbkGrNRKz — United Football League (@TheUFL) April 7, 2024

Now 29 years old, Elder was selected by the Panthers in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL draft. The Murfreesboro, Tenn. native came into the league as a first-team All-ACC selection from the University of Miami (Fla.), where he stayed for four seasons.

He ultimately racked up three stints with the Panthers up until 2021. Elder appeared in 30 games for Carolina, totaling 43 combined tackles, a forced fumble and three passes defensed.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire