Former Panthers CB Corn Elder scores on 98-yard pick-six for UFL’s Roughnecks

Anthony Rizzuti
·1 min read

Matt Corral isn’t the only former Carolina Panther who’s made an early impression in the UFL.

On Sunday afternoon, the Houston Roughnecks met up with the DC Defenders as part of the league’s second week of action. Currently sitting in Houston’s secondary is a familiar name in cornerback Corn Elder, who sat on this pass from Defenders quarterback (and another ex-Panther) Jordan Ta’amu:

Elder, who brought the interception back for the game’s first points, spoke about the wild 98-yard return on the Roughnecks sideline shortly after:

Now 29 years old, Elder was selected by the Panthers in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL draft. The Murfreesboro, Tenn. native came into the league as a first-team All-ACC selection from the University of Miami (Fla.), where he stayed for four seasons.

He ultimately racked up three stints with the Panthers up until 2021. Elder appeared in 30 games for Carolina, totaling 43 combined tackles, a forced fumble and three passes defensed.

