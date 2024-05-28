Former Panthers CB, comedian Lou Young: Panthers need Cam Newton back

So, how can the Carolina Panthers get themselves a prime-time game? Well, if we don’t want to wait for the hard way, an old friend may have just laid down an easy track.

Former cornerback and current comedian Lou Young was featured as the guest host for last week’s episode of 4th & 1 with Cam Newton. When talking about the Panthers’ lack of national exposure this upcoming season, Young brought up Carolina’s glory days with Newton—whom he compared to Michael Jordan and Beyoncé.

“It ain’t been a lot of glitz and glamour since . . . since that 1 left,” he said. “I’m not trying to stir up no controversy. I’m just telling you, I had one of the greatest experiences of a lifetime.”

Young shared a locker room with Newton from 2014 to 2016, a run that featured Cam’s MVP campaign and the team’s trip to Super Bowl 50 in 2015. The Washington, D.C. native and Georgia Tech product appeared in six games for the Panthers in 2016.

He went on.

“Wake up and smell the coffee, man,” Young added. “I know it cost a lot to get this guy. I guarantee you . . . if Cam walk on the field, if they promise Charlotte, North Carolina, South Mint, The Bank—if they promise them Cam Newton is gonna be there Game 1, they might have a prime-time game.”

Yes We Cam 2024 . . . ?

