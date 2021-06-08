Former Panther star posts video of ‘idiots’ who broke into home, wrecked prized car

Former Carolina Panthers star linebacker Thomas Davis Sr. posted videos and photos on Instagram of two men he said broke into his home and wrecked one of his prized collector cars.

“If any of you recognize either one of these idiots that decided it was good idea to come into my home and go through all of my cars and even steal and wreck my McLaren.

“I’m offering a cash reward for anyone that can help identify who these guys are!” the retired linebacker posted to his 229,000 followers on Tuesday morning.

Davis didn’t say if he had reported the incident to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department or how much of a cash reward he’s offering.

Each of his posts drew up to 6,500 likes in just 2 hours.

Captain Munnerlyn and Jonathan Stewart were among former teammates who posted “likes” on Davis’s posts, as well as such current NFL stars as Darius Slay, the three-time Pro Bowl cornerback for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Former Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis said thieves stole this McLaren collector car from his home and wrecked it.

“Dang,” retired Panther Roman Harper posted with a tear emoji. “No way.”

Fans react to break-in

Up to 30,500 fans have liked the posts, some with comments.

“Clowns,” one said of the thieves.

“Glad this home invasion story ended like this and not any other way,” another fan said. “Always a bright side and blessing in dark times. Glad y’all safe.”

During his 16 years in the NFL, Davis made three Pro Bowl appearances and, in 2015, was named First Team All-Pro. Davis was selected by the Panthers 14th overall in the 2005 NFL draft out of Georgia.

In March, he signed a one-day contract to retire as a Carolina Panther.

Davis, 37, initially announced his retirement in December, before his final regular-season game with the Washington Football Team. Tight end Greg Olsen joined Davis in retiring as a Panther on March 11. The pair were teammates from 2011-18.

Staff Writer Alaina Getzenberg contributed.