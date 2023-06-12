Former Panther ranked amongst free agency’s best remaining players

The Carolina Panthers have brought back a handful of their own from free agency—including center Bradley Bozeman, kicker Eddy Piñeiro and long snapper JJ Jansen. But there’s still one decent-sized name, who just so happens to be a decent-sized presence, out there.

And that’s Matt Ioannidis.

The 29-year-old defensive tackle was just named one of the top remaining players on the open market by The 33rd Team. After a (we’re gonna use that phrase again) decent-sized 2022 in Charlotte, he comes in at No. 17.

His excerpt reads:

Matt Ioannidis had a solid season and paired well with Derrick Brown upfront. It’s an easy decision for Carolina to bring him back if it can get a decent price.

That solid season saw Ioannidis start in every one of his 13 games. He totaled 37 tackles, nine quarterback hits, a sack and 35 total pressures.

What makes his current availability puzzling, in addition to his sturdy showing, is that he’d be an even better piece for Carolina’s new 3-4 base defense. Ioannidis’ three most productive NFL seasons came as a defensive end in that particular alignment for Washington—as he posted 4.5 sacks in 2018, 7.5 in 2019 and a career-high 8.5 in 2020.

Nonetheless, somebody is going to get a big bargain in the big man at some point.

