Former Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling wins Super Bowl with Chiefs

A member of the Green Bay Packers’ 2018 draft class is officially a Super Bowl champion. Wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, a fifth-round pick of the Packers in 2018, won Super Bowl LVII as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.

The Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 at State Farm Stadium in Arizona. Kansas City outscored Philadelphia 24-11 in the second half to erase a 10-point half-time deficit.

Valdes-Scanlting was targeted one time but didn’t have a catch during the Super Bowl.

Other former Packers to win the Super Bowl on Sunday were coach Andy Reid, personnel executive Tim Terry, strength and conditioning coach Barry Rubin and scout Jason Lamb.

Valdes-Scantling was the only former Packers player.

After four seasons in Green Bay, Valdes-Scantling signed a three-year deal with the Chiefs in March of 2022. He caught 42 passes on 81 targets for 687 yards and two touchdowns over 17 regular season games and 11 starts for the Chiefs.

His biggest contribution to the 2022 season came during the AFC title game when he caught six passes for 116 yards and a touchdown as the Chiefs downed the Cincinnati Bengals to advance to Super Bowl LVII.

Valdes-Scantling played in two NFC title games (2019, 2020) with the Packers but never advanced to the Super Bowl before this season.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire