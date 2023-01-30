Former Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling has game of his life, helping Chiefs to Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (left) and quarterback Patrick Mahomes (right) celebrate after winning the AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who signed with the Kansas City Chiefs last offseason after four years with the Packers, had the game of his career Sunday in helping Kansas City defeat Cincinnati in the AFC Championship Game, 23-20. Next stop for MVS: The Super Bowl.

Valdes-Scantling caught six passes for 116 yards, including a 19-yard touchdown, and Kansas City went on to win on a field goal with 3 seconds to play. His scoring catch late in the third quarter on a vintage pass from Patrick Mahomes gave the Chiefs a one-score lead. Every one of Valdes-Scantling's catches netted a first down or score.

Valdes-Scantling has six career 100-yard receiving performances in the regular season, with five coming as a Packer. He also had four catches for 115 yards and a touchdown in the NFC Championship game when the Packers lost to Tampa Bay, with the touchdown a 50-yarder early in the second quarter.

Before the 2022 season, Valdes-Scantling signed with the Chiefs on a three-year deal worth $30 million.

The inconsistency he experienced with the Packers didn't necessarily evaporate this year; he had two or fewer catches in eight games this season (and five with one or zero catches), and the six receptions matches his season-high. He only had one catch for 6 yards in Kansas City's win over Jacksonville in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (11) celebrates his catch against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of the NFL AFC Championship playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

But with the Chiefs receiving corps ravaged by injuries to Kadarius Toney, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardiman during the AFC title game, Valdes-Scantling stepped up in a big way.

The Packers drafted Valdes-Scantling in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of South Florida.

The Super Bowl will also feature a pair of former Badgers going head-to-head. Rookie Leo Chenal, a star linebacker for the University of Wisconsin before turning pro after the 2021 season, plays largely on special teams for the Chiefs. Linebacker T.J. Edwards, who went undrafted in 2019 despite four solid years with UW, has become one of the best players on Philadelphia's defense.

