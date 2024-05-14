Former Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling signing with Bills

Former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs, is signing with the Buffalo Bills, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Valdes-Scantling, 29, was a fifth-round pick of the Packers in the 2018 draft. After four seasons in Green Bay, Valdes-Scantling joined the Chiefs in 2022 and won back-to-back Super Bowls with Patrick Mahomes. Now, he’ll go to Buffalo to provide another receiving threat for Josh Allen and the Bills.

Long and lanky with elite vertical speed, Valdes-Scantling is an inconsistent producer who has created huge plays in the passing game at every stop, especially in the postseason.

It’s hard to imagine a receiver playing with three better quarterbacks to start his NFL career — Aaron Rodgers, Mahomes and now Allen.

While with the Packers, Valdes-Scantling caught 123 passes for 2,153 yards and 13 touchdowns over 59 games. He led the NFL in yards per catch at 20.9 during the 2020 season. He caught 42 passes during his first season with the Chiefs but his production slipped to only 315 yards on 21 catches in 2023.

Valdes-Scantling caught at least one touchdown pass during the postseason in 2020, 2022 and 2023. In 2020, he produced four catches for 115 yards and a score for the Packers in the NFC title game. In 2022, he had six catches for 116 yards and a score for the Chiefs in the AFC title game. Last year, he caught a touchdown pass in the Super Bowl.

Valdes-Scantling was the 174th overall pick in the 2018 draft, the first of Brian Gutekunst’s run as Packers general manager. He has 186 catches for 3,155 yards and 16 touchdowns over 92 regular season games and 24 catches for 406 yards and four touchdowns over 11 postseason games in his NFL career.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire