Former Packers WR James Jones thinks Aaron Rodgers situation is ‘fixable’

Another friend and former teammate of Aaron Rodgers believes the quarterback’s current situation with the Green Bay Packers can still be resolved.

Like John Kuhn, Jones described the situation as “fixable” during an appearance on NFL Network on Thursday.

“I speak with Aaron all the time, I talk to him a lot,” Jones said. “I think it’s fixable.”

Jones said the conflict isn’t centered around Rodgers’ contract or wanting the general manager fired. The former Packers receiver believes the situation is centered on personnel decisions made over a multi-year span, specifically allowing several Packers veteran players to depart Green Bay.

“It’s all about making sure that you’re putting the team in the best situation to win some championships,” Jones said.

“Aaron has watched some key guys leave out of this locker room that’s not only beneficial on the field but is huge in the locker room as well.”

Jones mentioned players such as Julius Peppers, T.J. Lang and Jordy Nelson as examples of veterans leaving the Packers in recent years.

Rodgers, now a three-time MVP, might want more input – or at least to be included in conversations about players coming and going – if he returns to Green Bay.

“He wants to make sure everybody is on the same page,” Jones said.

