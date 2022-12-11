Former Packers WR Amari Rodgers catches first TD pass in second game with Texans

The first career touchdown for Amari Rodgers, a third-round pick of the Green Bay Packers in 2021, came Sunday as a member of the Houston Texans.

Rodgers caught a 28-yard touchdown pass from Jeff Driskell on 2nd-and-11 in the second quarter of Sunday’s showdown with the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

The score came on an extended play as Driskell rolled to his right. Rodgers made the touchdown catch in traffic between two Cowboys defenders.

The Packers released Rodgers on Nov. 15 after his fifth fumble of the season. He was claimed by the Texans a day later.

Rodgers, the 85th pick in 2021, played in 26 career games with the Packers but did not have a touchdown. He did catch a touchdown pass during the preseason in 2022.

Here’s Rodgers’ first career regular-season touchdown:

Rodgers made his debut with the Texans last week, playing 17 snaps on offense without a target.

Rodgers caught eight passes for 95 yards and rushed one time for 11 yards while with the Packers. He returned 40 punts and 17 kickoffs.

At halftime on Sunday, Rodgers has two catches for 35 yards and one rush for three yards. He does not return punts or kicks for Houston. Rodgers and the the Texans lead the Cowboys, 20-17.

