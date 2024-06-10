Former Packers TE Marcedes Lewis returns to Bears on another 1-year deal

Former Green Bay Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis returned to the Chicago Bears on another one-year deal. The Bears announced the new deal on Monday.

Lewis turned 40 years old in May. A 2006 first-round pick, Lewis played 12 seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, five with the Packers and one season with the Bears. His 18 seasons are the most by a tight end in NFL history, and he is only four games away from breaking the record for most games played by a tight end in NFL history.

Lewis arrived in Green Bay in 2018. He appeared in 81 regular season games and five postseason games while with the Packers.

Last season, Lewis played 332 snaps across 17 games for the Bears. He caught four passes on five targets for 29 yards and a touchdown. The Bears did not qualify for the postseason. Lewis operated mostly as a blocking tight end in Luke Getsy’s scheme.

In Chicago, Lewis will join veteran starter Cole Kmet and free-agent addition Gerald Everett on the tight end depth chart. The Bears are transitioning to a new scheme under offensive coordinator Shane Waldron.

Lewis has signed six contracts since leaving the Jaguars; five have been one-year deals.

The Packers play the Bears in Week 11 at Soldier Field and in Week 18 at Lambeau Field.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire