Former Packers TE Jace Sternberger crafted this epic troll tweet about Terry McLaurin

Leave it to Jace Sternberger to craft the perfect troll tweet in the immediate aftermath of the Green Bay Packers’ 23-21 loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

Sternberger was the 75th overall pick in the 2019 draft by the Packers. Terry McLaurin, the 76th overall pick, caught three huge passes against the coverage of Jaire Alexander – including a 37-yard touchdown and the dagger 12-yard catch late in the fourth quarter – to help the Commanders spring the upset of the Packers at FedEx Field.

Here’s the tweet:

I can’t believe the packers didn’t draft McLaurin — Jace (@_Jstern) October 23, 2022

Sternberger, who was waived by the Packers in 2021, caught 12 passes for 114 yards and a touchdown during his two seasons and 18 games in Green Bay.

McLaurin had five catches for 73 yards and a touchdown on Sunday. He has back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and now over 3,500 career receiving yards after this week.

Sternberger is currently a free agent. He was last with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Packers have lost three straight games after starting 3-1 and are now 3-4 heading to Buffalo in Week 8.

