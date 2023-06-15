Former Packers TE Jace Sternberger currently leads USFL in receiving touchdowns

Former Green Bay Packers tight end Jace Sternberger is enjoying a career resurgence as a standout pass-catcher for the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL.

In fact, after nine games, Sternberger leads the entire league in receiving touchdowns with six, and he’s one of only three players with at least five receiving touchdowns so far in 2023.

Overall, Sternberger ranks 10th among all USFL players with 29 catches and sixth with 433 receiving yards.

Birmingham is currently 7-2 and leading their division.

The Packers’ 2019 third-round pick started fast with touchdowns in each of his first three games in 2023 and then caught fire again recently, scoring touchdowns in each of the last three games.

Here’s one recent touchdown:

Arguably the most productive tight end in the USFL so far this season, Sternberger has multiple catches in eight of nine games, a catch of at least 20 yards in six games, and 50 or more receiving yards in four games.

Here is one of his best plays of the season:

Beautiful throw from @McgoughAlex and a beautiful catch by @_Jstern for a Stallions TD 👏🏈

pic.twitter.com/o9mYobG1ad — USFL (@USFL) May 27, 2023

In Week 2, Sternberger produced five catches for a season-high 127 yards and a score.

Jace Sternberger popped OFF in yesterday's win against the Showboats! 🐎 💪 @_Jstern pic.twitter.com/OtrpocSlQG — Birmingham Stallions (@USFLStallions) April 23, 2023

Sternberger was in Green Bay from 2019 to 2021 but failed to become an impact player, catching only 12 passes in 18 games. A suspension for violating league policy helped lead to his release in 2021. Short stints with the Seattle Seahawks, Washington Commanders and Pittsburgh Steelers between 2021 and 2022 did not result in any snaps during the regular season.

Talent does not appear to be an issue. He is a plus athlete with legitimate ball skills and route-running ability, and his dominance of the USFL is strong evidence that he deserves another chance on an NFL roster.

Tight end is a notoriously difficult position, especially during the transition from college to the pro game. It’s possible Sternberger has physically and mentally matured to a level where he’s now ready to take on the NFL.

Will that next opportunity come with the Packers? Unlikely, given the past history and the team’s investment in Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft in the 2023 draft. But don’t be surprised if Sternberger gets a chance to make an NFL roster at some point this summer.

